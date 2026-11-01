Fancy a little trip to Costa Rica? I’ve got one you can take right from your couch — via a gorgeous coffee table book. And on this trip, you can bring your own snacks!

I’ve also got a pretty top that makes getting dressed a little easier, a spray to help your makeup stay put, and some treats to share (or put in a bowl beside the couch). Plus, a story about a strength workout you can do in less time than it takes to make an omelette. Read on…

Something to nibble

The Harvest Snack Tray from Nuts.com has pumpkin pie almonds, harvest trail mix, dried cranberries, bourbon pecans, and assorted malted milk balls. A little crunchy, a little chewy, a little chocolate — you can work your way around the tray and then go back for your favorites. Such a nice assignment!

Bring it to a friend’s house and you’ve supplied the nibbles without turning on the oven. Or send it as a thank-you after a weekend visit — a sweet way to say you had a good time. There’s no baking or arranging, which is great when getting yourself out the door is enough of a project. (Check the ingredients if you’re sharing with anyone who has food allergies!)