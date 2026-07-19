Welcome to my new subscribers! I’m so glad to have you here, and I’m feeling much better since my scary health incident a little while back. I’m also loving reading your responses and your personal stories of experiencing transient global amnesia, so please keep them coming!

Normally, this column is where I tempt you with things I’m loving that you can add to your cart. But this week, I thought I’d switch gears and offer something that’s just as satisfying: a little brain food. Every one of the stories below was published by my team at Katie Couric Media, and they’re the kinds of pieces I’ve genuinely enjoyed reading, sharing, and talking about.

If you like what you see but aren’t familiar with KCM, I’d love for you to explore the rest of what we’re creating! We publish Wake-Up Call, our daily roundup of the biggest news stories (with plenty of context and zero doomscrolling required); Body and Soul, all about helping women live healthier, happier lives; Good Taste, packed with recipes, entertaining ideas, and smart kitchen tips; Shop Edit, where we share products we truly love; Ripple Effect, which spotlights the environment and people making the world a little better; and Wake-Up Call at Work, our newsletter about navigating careers and the modern workplace. My team pours so much care into these newsletters every week, and I hope you’ll find they’re full of useful information, cool discoveries, and reasons to keep coming back.

So without further ado, here are some of my favorite recent reads!

Since so many of you ask about my fitness routine, I thought you’d like this behind-the-scenes look at what I’ve actually been doing in the gym. My trainer, Daniel Stransky, shares the exercises we’ve been focusing on — and, more importantly, why strength training becomes so essential as we get older. Spoiler alert: It’s a lot less about chasing a certain size and a lot more about staying strong, independent, and healthy for decades to come.