Fall shopping got very real this week: I went into J.Crew and came out with corduroys. Isn’t there just something about those little ridges that makes October feel official? (And yes, I’m consuming more pumpkin spice, too — I’m not made of stone.)

For this week’s Obsessions, I’ve included those very same pants, some lovely woven clogs, a pot worthy of soup season, and a pampering find recommended by my good friend. A little wardrobe refresh, a little practical pampering, and something for dinner. Shall we?

Strike a cord

I just bought these J.Crew Zoe barrel pants in stretch corduroy, and they’re such a nice alternative to jeans for fall. The slightly rounded barrel shape gives a familiar fabric a fresh look, with a little stretch in the mix. I’d pair them with a simple sweater and loafers—or the clogs below. Sometimes one new pair of pants is enough to make the sweaters you already own feel interesting again.