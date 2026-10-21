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Judith Hofeditz's avatar
Judith Hofeditz
4d

This was a great interview and I was so impressed by Alex Gibney’s insights into Musk the human being, given his unwillingness to be interviewed for this documentary. I have heard other commentators observe that Musk is a broken person like many of the tech bros, and it seems this documentary doesn’t contradict that assessment.

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JacquelineG's avatar
JacquelineG
4d

I’m writing this AFTER Trump and Musk are aiding Putin instead of Ukraine. And that’s saying it mildly based on Jeff Newton’s “From the Writer’s Cabin.” I’m all for freedom of speech, yet I’m hoping more journalists show their feelings such as former war correspondent Jeff is doing on his Substack yesterday and today. Thank you!

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