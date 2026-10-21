Elon Musk is the world’s richest man and one of the most powerful and polarizing figures on the planet. But how much of his carefully cultivated image as a visionary genius is actually true?

I sat down with Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney to discuss his new documentary, Musk, which takes a hard look at the reality behind some of Musk’s most celebrated accomplishments, his increasingly consequential role in American politics, and the enormous power he’s accumulated along the way.

We discuss troubling revelations about Tesla, Musk’s relationship with Donald Trump, and the questions his extraordinary influence raises about money, power, and accountability.

Watch our conversation below.