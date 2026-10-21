Elon Musk is the world’s richest man and one of the most powerful and polarizing figures on the planet. But how much of his carefully cultivated image as a visionary genius is actually true?
I sat down with Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney to discuss his new documentary, Musk, which takes a hard look at the reality behind some of Musk’s most celebrated accomplishments, his increasingly consequential role in American politics, and the enormous power he’s accumulated along the way.
We discuss troubling revelations about Tesla, Musk’s relationship with Donald Trump, and the questions his extraordinary influence raises about money, power, and accountability.
Watch our conversation below.
This was a great interview and I was so impressed by Alex Gibney’s insights into Musk the human being, given his unwillingness to be interviewed for this documentary. I have heard other commentators observe that Musk is a broken person like many of the tech bros, and it seems this documentary doesn’t contradict that assessment.
I’m writing this AFTER Trump and Musk are aiding Putin instead of Ukraine. And that’s saying it mildly based on Jeff Newton’s “From the Writer’s Cabin.” I’m all for freedom of speech, yet I’m hoping more journalists show their feelings such as former war correspondent Jeff is doing on his Substack yesterday and today. Thank you!