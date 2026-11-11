A witness cracks. A lawyer finds a conscience. A jury holds someone’s life in its hands. Few things make for better drama than the law — whether it’s Gregory Peck quietly commanding a courtroom or Joe Pesci trying to get through a trial with a law degree and very little else going for him. Add Marisa Tomei’s automotive expertise, and you’ve got a case I’ll happily revisit any time.

But beneath the great performances and quotable lines are questions that matter long after the credits roll: Who gets a fair hearing? Who has the courage to challenge the powerful? And what happens when the people entrusted with delivering justice lose their way? With our legal system under attack, I’ve been thinking about the movies that wrestle with those questions — from the determined jurors of 12 Angry Men to the judges on trial in Judgment at Nuremberg. Here are some of my favorites, drawn from both real cases and some very good imaginations.