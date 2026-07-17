More Rules for Aging with Roger Rosenblatt
What does it mean to age well? Few people have explored that question with more wisdom, humor, and grace than Roger Rosenblatt. In his new book, More Rules for Aging, Roger returns to the subject he first tackled 25 years ago, this time with even more perspective and hard-earned insight.
In this episode of Next Question, Roger reflects on the loss of his daughter Amy, the years he and his wife spent helping raise their grandchildren, and the clarity that can come from surviving life's hardest moments. Along the way, we also discuss why family and friends are the only things that really matter, the importance of maintaining a sense of wonder, and why everyone should spend an hour a week with a peony.
It's a funny, moving, and deeply thoughtful conversation about growing older, living with loss, and what it means to live a good life. I hope you enjoy. ❤️
What a wonderful conversation you had with Roger Greenblatt. I just turned 80 and lost my husband last year....he was the love of my life. I'm sure you can relate to this as well. l have dear friends and family which helps me get through the difficult times but now that I'm 80 I realize more and more that time is passing by much too quickly and there is more life behind me than ahead of me. I really enjoyed listening to Roger and his thoughts on life. I'm an avid reader so I will probably go out and buy for latest book for more insight. Thank you again Katie introducing me to him.
Susan
I’m headed to my Local Bookstore for a Copy of what sounds like a great Read!