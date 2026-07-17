Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Susan
5h

What a wonderful conversation you had with Roger Greenblatt. I just turned 80 and lost my husband last year....he was the love of my life. I'm sure you can relate to this as well. l have dear friends and family which helps me get through the difficult times but now that I'm 80 I realize more and more that time is passing by much too quickly and there is more life behind me than ahead of me. I really enjoyed listening to Roger and his thoughts on life. I'm an avid reader so I will probably go out and buy for latest book for more insight. Thank you again Katie introducing me to him.

Susan

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Jan Finnie's avatar
Jan Finnie
26m

I’m headed to my Local Bookstore for a Copy of what sounds like a great Read!

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