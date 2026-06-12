Melinda French Gates believes that women’s health has been ignored and underfunded for far too long. Now, she has announced a new $215 million investment focused on reproductive health, menopause, and mental health.

In this episode of Next Question, Melinda and I discuss how we got to this place, how the Trump administration is undermining trust in science, and how better research could transform millions of lives. Melinda also shares her thoughts on reproductive rights, vaccine misinformation, AI’s potential in healthcare, global health challenges, and the role philanthropy can play in driving meaningful change around the world.

Watch the conversation here, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.