Hi Friends With Benefits!

There are a lot of new faces here (thanks to you all for subscribing!) so I wanted to do a little life update.

In case you missed it, I became a grandmother again on Saturday, May 30, 2026. So I flew out to LA to spend a week with my daughter Ellie, her husband Mark, my grandson Jay, and my brand-new granddaughter Ginny (our nickname for Virginia) at the beginning of June. It’s hard living so far away from them, but it makes me cherish our quality time together even more… And the second I drive away, I already miss them.