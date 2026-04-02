Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Cheryl Levine's avatar
Cheryl Levine
4d

Great choice! Cannot wait to discuss, and hear what the author has to say

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Karen Bonora's avatar
Karen Bonora
4d

This is a phenomenal book. Happy to see it is April’s selection.

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