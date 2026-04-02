A new month means another KCBC pick. Drumroll please... it’s James by Percival Everett. I actually bought this book a little while ago because I heard incredible things, and then I learned that the paperback is coming out later this month. So I figured it was a sign that this was meant to be!

For those of you who aren’t familiar, James is a reimagining of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, told from Jim’s point of view. It won the National Book Award and the Pulitzer, so needless to say it’s an incredible novel, and I am so excited to read it with you all. Pick up your copy and crack it open — we’ll be meeting on April 28 at 5 p.m. right here for our live discussion with the author.

I can’t wait!

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