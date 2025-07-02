Love, Tug-of-War, and an ’80s Dance Party
My daughter Ellie’s wedding was more than just a celebration — it was a reminder that even in hard times, joy finds a way to break through.
I originally wrote this piece in 2021, just a few months after my daughter Ellie’s wedding — when the memories were still fresh, my eyes were still a little puffy from all the happy tears, and the scent of peonies seemed permanently lodged in my nostrils. Now, four years later (how is that possible?!), I find myself looking back with even more appreciat…