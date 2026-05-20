Live with Theo Baker: How to Rule the World: An Education in Power at Stanford University

Sorry for the delay in getting this conversation up, we had some technical issues with Substack! Here is my conversation with the adorably impressive Theo Baker. His new book, “How to Rule the World: An Education in Power at Stanford University”, is out now. It chronicles his freshman year at Stanford, during which his reporting for the student paper uncovered research misconduct by the university’s president, ultimately leading to the president’s resignation.

Theo is an undergraduate at Stanford and the youngest-ever recipient of the George Polk Award. His work has appeared in The Atlantic, New York, and The New York Times. He graduates in June 2026.