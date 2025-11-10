I had a wonderful and moving conversation with my friend Tig Notaro, who produced the beautiful new documentary Come See Me in the Good Light. The film, which won the Festival Favorite Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, follows Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson and their partner, Megan Falley, as they face an incurable cancer diagnosis with humor, honesty, an…
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"Come See Me in the Good Light" with Tig Notaro.
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Nov 10, 2025
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