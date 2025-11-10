Katie Couric

Katie Couric

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Katie Couric

"Come See Me in the Good Light" with Tig Notaro.

A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Katie Couric's avatar
Tig Notaro's avatar
Katie Couric and Tig Notaro
Nov 10, 2025
∙ Paid

I had a wonderful and moving conversation with my friend Tig Notaro, who produced the beautiful new documentary Come See Me in the Good Light. The film, which won the Festival Favorite Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, follows Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson and their partner, Megan Falley, as they face an incurable cancer diagnosis with humor, honesty, an…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Katie Couric Media.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Katie Couric · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture