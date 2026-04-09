Are any of your relationships feeling a little off lately—like they could use a reset?

On May 3rd, join me for a special conversation with Couples Therapy star Dr. Orna Guralnik for a live episode of my podcast, Next Question.

We’re calling it “Reinventing Relationships,” and it’s all about rethinking the ways we connect—with our partners, our families, our friends, and even ourselves. Bring your questions, because we’ll be answering them live and diving into topics like vulnerability, breaking generational patterns, and what it really takes to build the kind of life—and relationships—you want.

Through the lens of Body and Soul, Katie Couric Media’s health and wellness brand, this will be an honest, thoughtful, and (hopefully!) inspiring conversation—with practical takeaways you can carry into your everyday life.

I’d love for you to be part of it. Get your tickets here. 💛

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