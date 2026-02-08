Some weeks call for big revelations. Others call for small, steady pleasures — the kind that don’t fix everything, but make the day feel more manageable. Lately, I’ve been noticing how much I appreciate those little delights: a better cup of coffee, a thoughtful piece of writing that sticks with you, a moment of quiet that doesn’t feel rushed.

For this week’s Obsessions, I’m bringing you a grab bag: something indulgent, something practical, something comforting, and something that made me laugh out loud.

A think piece on connecting with our fellow humans

I loved this recent New York Times story on how to make friends as an adult, which felt both comforting and confronting. It basically confirms what we all know: Forging bonds (and keeping them) is harder than it used to be, but definitely not impossible — and it requires intention.

I appreciated how practical it was, without being patronizing. Making friends isn’t just about personality; it’s about repetition, vulnerability, and showing up even when it feels awkward. A good reminder for all of us.