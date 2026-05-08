Some losses divide a life into before and after. In this conversation, writer and journalist Danielle Crittenden joins me to discuss her new memoir, Dispatches from Grief: A Mother’s Journey Through the Unthinkable, which chronicles the days and months after the sudden death of her 32-year-old daughter, Miranda, in February 2024.

She reflects on the physical reality of grief, the often overwhelming bureaucracy that follows a death, and the challenge of finding meaningful professional support even with significant resources. She also opens up about grieving alongside her husband, journalist David Frum, parenting through loss, and the unexpected community of bereaved parents she never wanted to join — but has come to deeply value.

Watch the conversation below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.