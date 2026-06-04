Laurie Metcalf is one of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, known for bringing extraordinary depth and humanity to every role she takes on. A four-time Emmy Award winner and two-time Tony Award winner, she has spent decades captivating audiences on stage and screen with performances that are at once precise, vulnerable, and unforgettable.

Now, Laurie is earning widespread acclaim—and another Tony nomination—for her portrayal of Linda Loman in Broadway’s celebrated revival of Death of a Salesman, which has received 9 Tony Award nominations.

In this rare interview, Laurie joins Katie to discuss the enduring relevance of Arthur Miller’s masterpiece, what draws her to complex characters, how she approaches the craft of acting, and what she’s learned over a career that has spanned television, film, and theater. Watch the conversation right here or listen wherever you get your podcasts.