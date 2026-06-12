Rahm Emanuel has been one of the most influential figures in Democratic politics for decades. He’s served as a congressman, White House chief of staff under President Obama, mayor of Chicago, and most recently, U.S. ambassador to Japan. Now, as Democrats grapple with what went wrong in 2024, Emanuel has emerged as one of the party’s most prominent voices, making the case that Democrats need to rethink their priorities and reconnect with voters.

I sat down with him to discuss the state of the country under President Trump, the upcoming midterms, how Democrats “lost the plot” (as his kids say), and what he thinks it will take to get his party back on track.

Watch our conversation below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.