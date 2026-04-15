Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Jan's avatar
Jan
18m

Jack is what this country needs more of! Bravo!!!

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Lana Miller Caywood's avatar
Lana Miller Caywood
35m

I agree with Jack about it being time for Democrats to give Trump and his supporters some of their own back.

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