Jack Schlossberg is JFK’s only grandson, and he’s making his first bid for elected office in Manhattan’s 12th Congressional District, the seat being vacated by Jerry Nadler. He has Nancy Pelosi’s endorsement, two million social media followers, and a campaign built around kitchen-table issues like housing costs and tariffs on food and clothing.

But he’s also faced pointed questions about his qualifications and some notably harsh press coverage. In this conversation, he lays out his policy priorities, his decision to forgo Super PAC money, and what the Kennedy name really means for a first-time–ever–candidate running for Congress in 2026.

Watch the full interview below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.