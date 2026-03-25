Thank you Elliot Kirschner, David Oates, francine hardaway, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Grace Lovelace, and many others for tuning into my live video with Pamela Brown, Rep. Jamie Raskin, and Scott MacFarlane! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Katie Couric Live with Scott MacFarlane, Pamela Brown, and Rep. Jamie Raskin Part 1
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Mar 25, 2026
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