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Katie Couric Live! SCOTUS-Mifepristone Ruling, Midterms and Election Integrity

A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Katie Couric's avatar
Jessica Valenti's avatar
Frank Bruni's avatar
Jen Fifield's avatar
Katie Couric, Jessica Valenti, Frank Bruni, and Jen Fifield
May 06, 2026

Thank you Adriana Trigiani, Petra Franklin, LeftieProf, Theresa Lease, Nashtivists, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jessica Valenti, Jen Fifield, and Frank Bruni! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Below are the links to my guest’s most recent pieces in case you’d like to read them:

Jessica Valenti:

Abortion, Every Day
They Want You to Think Abortion Pills Are Illegal
Click to skip ahead: Mifepristone Under Fire; Democratic Attorneys General Fight Mife Ruling; Conservatives Want You to Think Abortion Pills Are Illegal; Here’s What You Say: Abortion Pills; A Right-Wing Media Palate Cleanser; Extremism Rising: Anti-Abortion Harassment in Oregon School…
Read more
a day ago · 164 likes · 19 comments · Jessica Valenti and Kylie Cheung

Frank Bruni

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/04/opinion/platner-trump-democrats.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/27/opinion/democrats-midterms.html

Jen Fifield

https://www.propublica.org/article/trump-midterm-elections-takeover

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