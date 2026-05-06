Katie Couric Live! SCOTUS-Mifepristone Ruling, Midterms and Election Integrity

Thank you Adriana Trigiani, Petra Franklin, LeftieProf, Theresa Lease, Nashtivists, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jessica Valenti, Jen Fifield, and Frank Bruni! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Below are the links to my guest’s most recent pieces in case you’d like to read them:
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/04/opinion/platner-trump-democrats.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/27/opinion/democrats-midterms.html
https://www.propublica.org/article/trump-midterm-elections-takeover
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