A quick reminder: I’m hosting a live holiday shopping party today from 2–3 p.m. ET, just for paid subscribers!

We’ll have favorite finds, gifting ideas, and exclusive-to-us offers — including discounts of 20 percent, 30 percent, and more from participating brands. We’ll email the offers afterward, too, so you can give us your full attention. (Or multitask — I’ll never know.)

Paid subscribers, I hope you’ll join me! I’d love to see you there — and if you’re worried you’ll forget, just click on your calendar type below to add this event to your schedule:

Google Calendar

Outlook.com

Outlook 365

Yahoo CalendarApple / iCal (.ics)

I can’t wait to see you!

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