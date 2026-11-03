Election Night is HERE, and I’m back at my old stomping grounds. 🗳️
Jim Acosta, Tara Setmayer, and I are going to be joined by a packed lineup of guests for live coverage from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics—and you can watch it all here on Substack! We’ll be tracking the results and breaking down what it all means.
It all kicks off at 7 PM ET. See you there!
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Where is "there" on the internet to watch you and jim et. al.?
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