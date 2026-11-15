Is there an old friend you still think about, even though you haven’t spoken in years? Maybe you’ve thought about getting in touch, then talked yourself out of it. This week, I’m recommending an essay about childhood friends who found their way back to each other after 11 years. (The first step was a lot simpler than you might think!)

Also on the list: a little pampering, some very cute socks, and peanut butter and chocolate. Plus, do we really need instructions for going on a walk? Apparently the internet thinks so...

A little sea change

Chilly weather is rough on lips and legs. Two things I really like: OSEA’s Hyaluronic Lip Oil Booster, which gives your lips a glossy shine without the stickiness, and its Undaria Algae Body Oil, which moisturizes without leaving you greasy. The body oil has seaweed in it, but smells like grapefruit, lime, and cypress. (No, you won’t smell like low tide.) They’d make a lovely gift together this winter!