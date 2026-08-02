It's been one of those weeks where I keep stopping mid-task to text someone a photo of whatever I'm currently obsessed with (which, if you know me, is kind of a permanent state of being). Some of what I’m loving lately is practical, some of it's slightly indulgent, and one thing I added because I couldn't stop making it for anyone who came to visit. None of these items are life-changing, but they’re the kind of things that make an ordinary week feel a little more like summer. Read on for the full list!

A shower hour upgrade

This Native Coconut & Vanilla Body Wash is the one I keep stocked in every shower at the Hamptons house, and by August, tossing all the empty bottles is practically a house tradition. It’s sulfate-, paraben-, and dye-free, so it’s gentle enough for guests with fussy skin, but the scent is the major draw for me: coconut, some pineapple and citrus, and a warm vanilla note that smells like vacation. It lathers beautifully and rinses clean, with no filmy residue or drying out.