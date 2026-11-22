With Thanksgiving just a handful of days away, I’m bringing you some favorites for those moments when you want to sit down and think about something other than the grocery list. There’s a skirt to dress up your favorite sweater, some ideas for your next read, and a history lesson with a pretty impressive soundtrack. (And it’s actually fun, I swear.)

Friday’s Live holiday shopping party was an extra-special event for our paid subscribers: a chance to talk through gift ideas with me and get special offers from participating brands, including Flamingo Estate, Caddis, and Jenny Bird. If you’d like to join us for things like this, you can become a paid subscriber. I’d love to see you at a future get-together!

A skirt with dinner plans

There are nights when jeans don’t feel quite right, but a whole dress-up production doesn’t either. This affordable faux-leather midi skirt from White House Black Market would be lovely with a soft sweater and boots — especially if you have a dinner coming up and would rather shop your own closet for the rest of the outfit. It comes in regular and petite options (great for shorties like me). Add sparkly earrings if you’re feeling festive!