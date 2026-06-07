Summer officially has its hooks in me. I’ve been daydreaming about the Italian coast thanks to Andie Swim’s new collection (more on that in a second), stress-testing a nail shade that somehow never goes out of style, and crying — truly sobbing — on my couch over a Netflix movie I was completely unprepared for. Also: an album that will make you stare wistfully out a window while you cook dinner, and genuinely useful info about gym shoes that I’m a little annoyed nobody told me sooner. Welcome to my obsessions — let’s get into it.

Bathing beauty

I’ve been a fan of Andie Swim for years because their suits pull off the holy trinity: flattering, comfortable, and actually good-looking. (Not always an easy combination.) Their latest collection, featuring SNL’s adorable Chloe Fineman, has me daydreaming about spritzes on the Italian coast, even if I’m actually just sitting by the pool on the East Coast. There are polka dots, pretty florals, and silhouettes that feel straight out of a vintage postcard. (How cute is this Malibu Swim Dress? It has a built-in bathing suit — great for when you’re craving a little more coverage than usual.) If your summer plans involve a beach, or just dreaming about flights to Naples, these pieces might be the next best thing.