This week’s column is a little bit beach, a little bit New York City, and a lot of things I’ve been quietly hoarding because I wanted to make sure they were actually worth your time before I shared them. The answer, in all cases, is yes. There’s a sweater that I’ve been draping over my shoulders in what I can only describe as my most delusional WASPy fantasy, a cookie that might be better than a therapy session (and I will die on that hill), and a sunscreen that finally — finally — doesn’t make me want to cry. Well, it does make me want to cry, but with relief, not burning eyes.

We’ve also got a documentary that’ll make you fall completely in love with a former Beatle all over again, and a pair of heels that I’d wear on a night out without hesitation. Let’s get into it.

A sweater for chilly beach moments

You know those nights — you’ve had a great dinner near the ocean, the sun’s gone down, the breeze picks up, and suddenly you’re freezing but you don’t want to ruin the vibe with a full-on jacket. This cotton-blend V-neck from J.Crew is my new solution. (And yes, I know I talk about J.Crew a lot, but I shop from this brand all the time and I promise they’re not paying me or anything.)

It’s lightweight but not flimsy, polished but still relaxed, and it has that slightly oversized feel that feels perfectly tomboyish. I’ve been draping it over my shoulders before I go out in a vaguely WASPy style (don’t judge me), and it’s exactly what I reach for when I want to feel pulled together without trying too hard.