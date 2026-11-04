Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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ICYMI: MY ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE WITH JIM ACOSTA

A recording from Katie Couric and Jim Acosta's live video
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Katie Couric, Jim Acosta, Joe Walsh, and 5 others

Thank you Bill Bishop, Lev Parnas, Molly McPherson, Brodee Myers-Cooke, Daniel Flora, MD, and many others for tuning into my live video with Glenn Kirschner, Tara Setmayer, Jim Acosta, Olivia of Troye, Joe Walsh, Steve Schmidt, and Miles Taylor! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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