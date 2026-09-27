I’m ready for some cool, crispy weather! I’ve already found one I want to wear apple picking (and everywhere), acquired a blanket I’d happily give to everyone I know, and had a surprisingly fun shopping trip at Zara, courtesy of some ladies from Miami who took me under their wing. More on all of that below, along with a few things making the change of seasons especially fun for me.



And if this column has ever sent you down a shopping rabbit hole, I have good news: We’ve gathered my favorite finds in one place on katiecouric.com, from the clothes I wear on repeat to books I can’t stop recommending. There are plenty of gift ideas, too — including a few things you may want to keep for yourself. I hope you find something you love!

Butter believe it

I’m a sucker for body butter, and I especially love this one from Oak Essentials. It smells great, absorbs quickly, and my skin says thank you every time I use it. (Silently, but still.)