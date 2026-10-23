Kyle MacLachlan has spent four decades disappearing into other people. He’s been Paul Atreides in Dune, Special Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks, and Trey MacDougal in Sex and the City. Now, in his new memoir Fictional Selves, he’s turning the lens on himself.

On this episode of Next Question, I sat down with MacLachlan to talk about the characters that shaped his career and what he’s learned about the man behind them.

Watch our conversation here, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.