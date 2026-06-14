This week — when I wasn’t working or being overtaken with a brutal case of Knicks fever — I was thinking about goodies to share with you. I came up with some winners: a TV show that stuns you all over again on a second viewing, a shoe I’ve been wearing on repeat, and a book that’s making me want to rearrange my throw pillows constantly.

When I wasn’t considering all that, I was trying to stay hydrated (my perpetual challenge) and mentally calculating how many dance-fitness classes I could theoretically fit into this summer. Ballet flats round everything out, because some shoes just stay chic forever. Let’s get into it.

Still the gold standard

Molner and I are pretty far into a Mad Men rewatch right now and wow, this show really “hits you in the feels,” as the kids say. (Do they still say that?) We just got to the Betty storyline where she tells Sally about her lung cancer diagnosis, and that letter scene? Brutal. January Jones was so much better in this role than people gave her credit for at the time — cold and heartbreaking simultaneously, which isn’t easy to pull off. I’d also completely forgotten how tragic and fascinating Lane Pryce was as a character. Mad Men somehow feels even richer and sadder now than it did the first time I watched. A masterpiece, honestly.