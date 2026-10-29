It was such fun meeting so many of you at our first in-person Katie Couric Book Club meeting this week! When I committed to “reading more, scrolling less” back in January, I figured starting a book club would hold me accountable. If I was going to interview the authors, I’d better finish their books! What I couldn’t have pictured then was a bookstore full of readers comparing favorites, swapping recommendations, and pulling up their reading lists on their phones.

I know we’re all in the Substack group chat — and I try to get to as many of your questions as I can during my Lives — but there’s something to be said for shaking your hands and clinking glasses in real life. (By the way, how insanely good were those chicken fingers from Edith’s??) Here are some of my favorite photos from the night!