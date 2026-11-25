During last Friday’s shopping party, I announced that next year, I’m starting my holiday shopping on November 1. (Putting that in writing here, so you can hold me to it.) But if you’re not finished — or haven’t started yet — believe me, I get it.

So I’m here to help you get a few gifts sorted before Black Friday, and we got our paid subscribers exclusive discount codes as an early holiday present, from me to you. I’m bringing you things I actually like, including pants I wear all the time, a serum I use on my very dry skin, and a blanket I bought for my granddaughter. And because I love a deal — I really am pretty frugal — we’ve gathered the discounts below, too.

If you joined us live, thank you! It was fun spending a little time together and taking a break from politics. If you missed it, you can watch the whole shopping party here — or head straight to the finds!

For your friend who feeds everyone

I used Flamingo Estate’s Noir Fig Balsamic Vinegar a lot this summer on tomatoes. It has a slightly sweet, fruity fig flavor and is thick enough to use like a finishing glaze. Now I’m thinking about it over butternut squash soup or on a holiday cheese board. A lovely gift to bring when someone else is doing the cooking.

The deal: 15% off the bottle with KC15.

And while we’re talking food, Brodo bone broth can help turn your leftover turkey into another dinner entirely. (Add noodles, and you’re well on your way!)

The deal: 20% off your order with KCM20.