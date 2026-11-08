A shirt with a very good stripe, the most adorable mahjong tiles, and ice cream you can send someone in the mail. There’s lots I’m loving this week! (Especially those tiles, which apparently found something festive to wear, too.)

I’ve also got a small black bag for evenings when you can leave the big tote at home. And before you go, we’re answering some of your questions about heart health. Something to wear, something to share, and some useful reading. Come on in!

A special delivery, with sprinkles

Graeter’s Chocolate Chip ice cream would be such a sweet surprise to send a friend. The vanilla ice cream is made with bittersweet chocolate poured in as it churns, creating those irregular chocolate pieces. A good excuse to investigate every spoonful.

You can order pints for delivery, so this is a fun way to say happy birthday, thank you, or just “wish I could be there.” Give the recipient a little heads-up to clear some freezer space, then let them supply the bowls. Add a note telling them you expect a full report. With pictures!