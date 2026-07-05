The July 4th weekend always puts me in a good mood — sunny and festive and ready to soak up every moment of the season. This week’s obsessions match that energy perfectly. I’m sharing a piece of jewelry that makes the most thoughtful personalized gift, an SPF secret that I think everyone should know about, a collection of recipes I’ve been cooking on repeat, and a gorgeous set for a game I’ve recently become completely addicted to learning. Oh, and a hat that got me more compliments than anything else I wore on my last vacation.

These are the things making my summer feel special right now — I hope they do the same for you.

The gift I gave — and immediately wanted

I got this necklace for my assistant Alyssa as a gift, and honestly, I wanted one for myself the moment I saw it. Roxanne Assoulin is known for their puffy gold heart pieces — they’re bold and playful but also elegant — and this initial necklace is the perfect personalized version. You can choose one, two, or three initials, and the charms open and close easily, so you can mix them up depending on how you feel each day. It makes a beautiful birthday or graduation gift, and it’s the kind of thing the recipient will wear forever. Trust me on this one.

CUSTOM AND CUTE