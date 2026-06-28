Summer is here, and I’ve been living in a few things lately that I just have to tell you about. There’s a wardrobe staple I’ve bought in multiple colors (and I’m not done yet), a workout tool that has genuinely changed how I think about my Pilates practice, the blender that powers my morning routine — plus a sports bra that actually pulls double-duty, and a pair of earrings I’ve been reaching for on repeat. Whether you’re in full summer mode or just trying to make your daily routine feel a little better, I think you’re going to want to know about all of these.

The tank top I keep re-buying

OK, I know you’re looking at the name of this shirt and thinking: can a tank top really be perfect? (I was skeptical, too.) But I keep coming back to this one — and then buying it again in another color. The Loft Perfect Tank fits beautifully, it’s not too clingy and not too boxy, and it comes in so many colors that I may or may not own several. It’s become my warm-weather uniform, and I have a feeling it might become yours, too.