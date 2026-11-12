Rachel Maddow joins me this week on Next Question for a wide-ranging conversation about Donald Trump, the future of MAGA, and what the stunning results of the 2026 midterm elections mean for American democracy.

After Democrats’ sweeping victories, is Trump’s grip on the Republican Party finally weakening? Can the GOP survive without him? And will Democrats hold the Trump administration accountable?

Maddow breaks down the election results, why she believes corruption played a major role in voters’ rejection of Trump, and what comes next for Republicans and Democrats. She also weighs in on the possibility of Pete Hegseth’s impeachment, Stephen Miller’s growing power in the White House, and whether Trump’s Justice Department can be rebuilt.

Plus, Maddow discusses her new book, Department of Fate: The Promise, the Power and the Collapse of America’s Most Consequential Institution, and explains why she believes the future of the Department of Justice is inseparable from the future of American democracy.

Watch our conversation here or listen wherever you get your podcasts.