Ethel Kennedy was pregnant with her 11th child when her husband, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1968. She spent the next five decades raising her children, keeping her faith, and fighting for the causes they shared. In a new book, Ethel Kennedy: The Extraordinary Life and Bold Legacy, Kerry Kennedy tells her mother’s story, from Ethel’s rough-and-tumble childhood and the legendary parties at Hickory Hill to the fearless advocate she became in her own right.

In this conversation, Kerry talks about growing up in a house full of chaos and love, learning that her father had been shot when she was just eight, and the deep faith that carried her mother through unimaginable loss. She also opens up about her brother, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she calls “extremely dangerous,” and why she keeps the door open to him anyway.

Watch the full interview below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.