Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Karene's avatar
Karene
4h

I was supposed to be at Kerry's talk in Summerland but through some unfortunate mixups I missed the ticket and waitlist deadline. I kind of thought she might cancel due to her cousin's death. But my daughter and i were there earlier in the day and I did purchase Kerry's book. Also some others to add to my evergriwing library. I can't wait to read her book. I am so curious about this woman who has had so much grief in her lifetime and still accomplished so much. Like all the "Kennedy women." And how did that work ethic play out into her mothering? I will be listening to this interview later while driving. Thank you, Katie!

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Sue's avatar
Sue
27m

You have had so many great interviews Katie, but I have to say, this one was one of the best. Powerful, heartbreaking, insightful.

I am sitting with this and know it will stay with me… Thank you to you, your team, and of course Kerry Kennedy for being open, transparent, and fearless.

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