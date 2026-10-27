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The midterm elections are a week away, and I’m stressed. The polls look promising for major Democratic wins, but they’re notoriously unreliable. Remember 2016? Hillary Clinton was leading in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, only to see Trump win — not by a lot, but a win is a win. Yes, she won the popular vote by 2.9 million (as many predicted) but the Electoral College went to Trump, 304–227. I will leave a discussion about the Electoral College for another day. Today, with seven days until E-Day, I’m saying a prayer for our country.

Anyone who follows me on this or other platforms knows how disturbed I am about the nearly two years of Trump 2.0. How do I oppose you, Mr. President? Let me count the ways, which will be difficult because I’ve honestly lost count. But if I had gotten Bill Maher’s invitation to dine with you at the White House, this is what I’d tell you before the appetizers hit the white tablecloth.

Your rhetoric — whether it’s sexualizing your supporters or demonizing your opponents — has lowered the bar for everyone. The way people communicate and post has sunk to a dismaying level. For someone who ran on wanting to “drain the swamp,” you’ve created one — a horror show of insults, trash talking, and belittling that feels more fitting for a fourth grader than the president. This isn’t what they mean when they call your position a “bully pulpit.” Your treatment of the press has been despicable, especially how you address female reporters. When you’re asked a question you don’t like, you resort to your tired mantra of “fake news.” Your gleeful banishing of credible and respected journalists and news organizations from the Pentagon and White House undermines the First Amendment. Your vocal disdain for people simply doing their jobs and covering the news is disgraceful. And for the people who still support you with the caveat, “But I like his policies,” well, let me continue. Again, I’m not sure where to start, so in no particular order: