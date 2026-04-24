Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Hope's avatar
Hope
2h

Dr. Snyder is a voice I trust in the face of fascism. Very grateful for anyone doing this work. 🇺🇸

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Linda Schechter's avatar
Linda Schechter
34m

Wonderful interview. Learned so much.

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