I’d heard about tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease, but until recently, I had no idea that a tick bite could suddenly make you allergic to a steak. Then it happened to my brother, Johnny. (Most people call him John, but family call him Johnny!) After a mysterious illness that sent his fever soaring to 104 degrees, doctors determined that he’d been bitten by a tick. Soon afterward, he developed alpha-gal syndrome.

That syndrome is an allergy to a sugar found in the meat or byproducts of mammals like cows, pigs, and sheep. It’s primarily linked to a bite from the Lone Star tick — which can be found across the U.S., but especially in South, Midwest, and eastern parts of the country. And ticks are a big concern this summer: The CDC reported that tick-bite ER visits have been more prevalent in 2026 than usual, reaching their highest levels since 2017. Like some allergies, alpha-gal can cause potentially serious — or even deadly — reactions to food, but unlike other allergies, it can cause a delayed reaction to things you may have eaten without issues for your entire life. The CDC estimates that as many as 450,000 Americans have been affected by the syndrome — but many who have it don’t realize it until they get sick.