Katie Couric

Katie Couric

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie K's avatar
Bonnie K
5h

Enjoy Thanksgiving! I will be there

Reply
Share
Sue Hutchinson@'s avatar
Sue Hutchinson@
5h

I will be there Katie!

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Katie Couric · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.