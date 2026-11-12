Calling all bookworms! Our next KCBC conversation is November 23 at 5 p.m. ET, right here on Substack, and as a reminder, we’re reading Marjan Kamali’s The Lion Women of Tehran.

Following two friends across decades of political upheaval in Iran, this novel explores friendship, betrayal, and the fight for women’s rights. There’s plenty for us to talk about.

Consider this your friendly nudge to pick up a copy and get reading. Then join me on the 23rd for our conversation — and bring your questions!

Will you be attending? Let me know in the comments!

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