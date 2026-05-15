Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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S. Carolyn Darity's avatar
S. Carolyn Darity
2h

Criminal enterprise is correct. Thats our government under Trump.

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carec's avatar
carec
2h

The screeching sound not only makes me leave the room but inspires me to call Congress, Protest.... VOTE! 💙🩵

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