Somewhere between all my pickleball games, “quick” workouts that are never quick, and trying to stay ahead of gravity, I’ve realized: the right gear really does make a difference. Maybe I’m not ever going to give an Olympian a run for their money, but I feel pretty dang strong at age 69 (I know), and some of that is thanks to having the right equipment.

This week’s obsessions are for anyone who’s feeling even mildly athletic — or aspiring to be. From resistance bands to a paddle that makes you feel like you might have a shot against that one very intense pickleball player at your club, these picks are practical, motivating, and fun. (I swear.)

Exercise bands

I used to underestimate these little loops. They look so innocent — like giant rubber bands you’d toss into a junk drawer — but start using them and five minutes into your workout, your glutes will be so angry at you. These are great for a full-on exercise session or even a few exercises between meetings; they offer low-impact strength-building without any gigantic dumbbells.

Whether you’re easing into strength training or just trying to keep things… lifted (we’re all thinking it), these bands do the job in a surprisingly efficient way.