Mother’s Day has a way of sneaking up on me — and then, suddenly, I’m online looking at a million candles, robes, and “World’s Best Mom” mugs. Because of course, the women we’re celebrating aren’t exactly easy to shop for. They’re the ones who anticipate everyone else’s needs before their own, who somehow remember every little detail, show up at every ballet class and band recital, and make it all look effortless (even when it’s anything but). A generic gift definitely won’t cut it.

I’m lucky to have so many extraordinary moms in my life — my own amazing late mother, of course, but also my daughter, friends, colleagues, and a whole constellation of women who’ve stepped into that role in ways big and small. I think the best gifts are about giving something the recipient wouldn’t necessarily get for herself, whether that’s something very personal or just totally indulgent. With that in mind, here are a few things I genuinely love right now — all of which would make a very deserving mom feel seen, appreciated, and maybe (appropriately) spoiled.

A body moisturizer that might make it past the TSA

When someone first described this to me as a “solid lotion bar,” I was skeptical. A bar of lotion? Like... soap? But this has become one of the most reached-for items in my bathroom vanity. You warm the stone in your palms, rub it on your arms or legs, and it melts into a body oil that absorbs immediately without sticky residue. (The brand says it’s proven to moisturize for 72 hours, which tracks with my experience.) Plus, you can travel with it and not have to worry about it leaking all over your dresses.

The lovely packaging alone makes it feel like a gift, which makes it an excellent actual gift for Mother’s Day. This spring set includes two full-size Body Stones, one with an earthy scent and the other more flowery and sweet, so the mom of your choice will have her choice of fragrance.