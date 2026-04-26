I’ve been noticing lately how much I appreciate the things that just… work. A mascara that doesn’t clump or streak, a T-shirt that holds its shape, and pajamas you reach for every night. This week’s mix is made up of a little beauty, a little food, something for sleep, and a gift that feels more impressive than it should, considering how easy it is. Plus, one sale that actually justifies opening a new tab. I hope you enjoy them as much I as I do!

My lashes, but on their best behavior

I’ve become a little picky about mascara over the years — most of them are too clumpy, too spidery, or generally too much. This So Extra mascara from Winky Lux somehow sidesteps all of that. It goes on clean, separates nicely, and gives your lashes some lift without looking overdone. I typically like brown mascara for everyday, since it’s softer and more natural. But sometimes black mascara is ideal for when you want extra drama, and your eyes to stand out a bit more. It’s perfect for special occasions — think any of those family reunions, weddings, or work events you have coming up this spring or summer.