I wore a pair of pants to our company offsite recently and got so many questions about where I got them, which feels like a good sign that they’re winners, right? You know I’m always happy to share a special find, so I’m starting with those. I’ve also got a lip balm that makes me look a little more put together, a very smart home decor pick for people who can’t (or don’t want to) mess with their walls, and the dessert I’m addicted to right now. And of course popcorn — there’s always room for popcorn. Let’s get into it!

A bright idea for bare walls

A wall sconce can make a room feel so much cozier and more “finished,” but it’s such a pain to cut into a wall to install one. These Poplight ones stick on and have a rechargeable battery, so you get the look without the wiring project. I think this would be such a good gift for a young person in a rental — especially one who might have a cranky landlord but loves to decorate.