Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Tracy Poulos's avatar
Tracy Poulos
2h

We are fighting to stop Menlo Digital from building AI Data center in a RESIDENTIAL neighborhood 200 feet from homes . Village Planning Committee city council approved with no awareness given to US the citizens who live nearby .

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Cheri Hoffman's avatar
Cheri Hoffman
3h

I’ve been deeply perplexed by the far lefts antisemitism lately. This is the most insightful and intelligent conversation I’ve heard in a long time. I hope you find it helpful in understanding what’s going on as well. https://open.spotify.com/episode/0UHJBFdOjMdy61qfPeLF3d?si=YbtImH6sQBaEWYI5e3L2OA&utm_source=copy-link

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