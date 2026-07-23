More than 30 years after taking on Pacific Gas & Electric—and winning— Erin Brockovich is still fighting for communities. This time, her focus is on one of the fastest-growing parts of the AI boom: data centers.

In this episode of Next Question with Katie Couric, Erin explains why she’s sounding the alarm about the rapid expansion of AI data centers across the country. Since April, Erin says she’s received thousands of reports from people across the country describing rising water bills, land acquisitions, and large-scale projects moving forward without their knowledge. She calls it “Hinkley on steroids.”

We also discuss water use, energy demand, local opposition, and Erin's belief that communities deserve more transparency, accountability, and oversight as the AI infrastructure boom accelerates.

Watch the conversation here, and as always, let me know your thoughts!

PS: Be sure to also subscribe to Erin’s Substack: https://substack.com/@erinbrockovich and check out her AI data centers project website: https://www.brockovichdatacenter.com/