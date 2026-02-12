Thank you Marianne Williamson, Amy Gabrielle, Harshi Peiris, Ph.D., Julie Bogart, Steve Brant, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ro Khanna, Liz Oyer, Bob Davis, and Kris! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Epstein, Bondi, and Nancy Guthrie Latest
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Katie Couric, Ro Khanna, Liz Oyer, and 2 others
Feb 12, 2026
Authors
Ro Khanna
Writes Ro Khanna's Substack Subscribe
Recent Posts