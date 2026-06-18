More than 300,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States each year, yet misinformation about breast health, screening, and treatment remains widespread.

This week on Next Question, I sat down with Dr. Elisa Port, Chief of Breast Surgery at Mount Sinai Health System and author of The Breast Advice, to answer some of the most common—and most misunderstood—questions about breast cancer.

Drawing on more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Port shares practical, evidence-based guidance on mammograms, breast cancer risk, screening recommendations, the latest advances in treatment, how to advocate for yourself in the healthcare system, and what every woman should know about protecting her breast health.

Watch our conversation below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.